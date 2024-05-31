© 2024 WMUK
Kalamazoo County removes invasive species to control flooding and protect ecosystems

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:19 PM EDT
From this angle, it's clear that phragmites reed grass is encroaching on the drain canal in Long Lake in Portage. The reeds are so thick in places that you can't see across the lake. The concrete canal is visible in the photo, as are the branches from a tree on the opposite side of the canal. Houses can be seen on the other side of the lake but at least one house is hidden by the reeds.
1 of 2  — Phragmites reed grass by the Long Lake drain in Portage.
Invasive species can clog drains that control water levels and water flow between lakes. Here, phragmites reed grass is encroaching on the drain canal that feeds into Long Lake from Austin Lake in Portage.
Leona Larson / WMUK
On the Long Lake side, the drain is concrete with a concrete canal. A white SUV drives over it. A large tree trunk frames the photo on the left side and a smaller tree frames it on the right side.
2 of 2  — Drain between Long Lake and Austin Lake in Portage
The Long Lake side of the drain helps move water and aquatic life between Austin Lake and Long Lake in Portage.
Leona Larson / WMUK

A pilot project aims to remove invasive species growing near four drains that help regulate water levels between lakes.

Next to the Long Lake Boat Launch in Portage is a drain to Austin Lake. There’s also a large stand of phragmites reed grass.

“This whole stretch between the two roads could become just a sea of phragmites and you wouldn't be able to see anything,” said Sara Huetteman, the invasive species coordinator with an agency that manages invasive species in Barry, Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

Huetteman said the reed comes from Europe where it is commonly used to make thatched roofs. But in Michigan, it’s a problem.

“If you're behind a stand of phragmites, you can't see your water anymore. It's gonna take over that whole lakefront, riverfront. If you're trying to paddle through it, it's gonna impact your enjoyability of using that water.”

Unchecked, Huetteman said the reed grass will choke the flow of water between the lakes and prevent the migration of aquatic life. And if the invasive plants grow close to the drains, nearby residents can expect flooding

“Similar to drains, if you have a clogged sink, then you're gonna have stuff flooding where you don't want it and it's not gonna flow into those bigger bodies of water as easily.”

A tight shot of a thicket of tall phragmites reed grass. The feather tops of the reeds are seeds. Large tree trunks and branches can be seen in the background above.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
A thicket of phragmites reed grass next to the drain between Long Lake and Austin Lake in Portage.

Huetteman said the goal is to improve water flow in these areas to improve drain function and benefit the local ecosystems.

Working with the Kalamazoo County Drain Commissioner, Huetteman and the crew at the Barry, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Cooperative Invasive Species Management Ares (BCK CISMA) will use targeted herbicides to control and, hopefully, remove the reeds completely over the next three years.

The pilot program is focused on four drain sites, but Huetteman said it could be expanded. Along with phragmites reed grass, thorny black locust is another invasive species the Kalamazoo Drain Commissioner hopes to remove. Kalamazoo County cut down a grove of black locust scrub trees from one site and CISMA will apply targeted herbicide there as well.

Homeowners in Barry, Calhoun and Kalamazoo concerned about invasive plants on their property can contact Huetteman for help through the BCK CITSMA office. She also recommends the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network for additional information on invasive species.
