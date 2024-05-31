Kalamazoo County removes invasive species to control flooding and protect ecosystems

Next to the Long Lake Boat Launch in Portage is a drain to Austin Lake. There’s also a large stand of phragmites reed grass.

“This whole stretch between the two roads could become just a sea of phragmites and you wouldn't be able to see anything,” said Sara Huetteman, the invasive species coordinator with an agency that manages invasive species in Barry, Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

Huetteman said the reed comes from Europe where it is commonly used to make thatched roofs. But in Michigan, it’s a problem.

“If you're behind a stand of phragmites, you can't see your water anymore. It's gonna take over that whole lakefront, riverfront. If you're trying to paddle through it, it's gonna impact your enjoyability of using that water.”

Unchecked, Huetteman said the reed grass will choke the flow of water between the lakes and prevent the migration of aquatic life. And if the invasive plants grow close to the drains, nearby residents can expect flooding

“Similar to drains, if you have a clogged sink, then you're gonna have stuff flooding where you don't want it and it's not gonna flow into those bigger bodies of water as easily.”

Leona Larson / WMUK A thicket of phragmites reed grass next to the drain between Long Lake and Austin Lake in Portage.

Huetteman said the goal is to improve water flow in these areas to improve drain function and benefit the local ecosystems.

Working with the Kalamazoo County Drain Commissioner, Huetteman and the crew at the Barry, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Cooperative Invasive Species Management Ares (BCK CISMA) will use targeted herbicides to control and, hopefully, remove the reeds completely over the next three years.

The pilot program is focused on four drain sites, but Huetteman said it could be expanded. Along with phragmites reed grass, thorny black locust is another invasive species the Kalamazoo Drain Commissioner hopes to remove. Kalamazoo County cut down a grove of black locust scrub trees from one site and CISMA will apply targeted herbicide there as well.

Homeowners in Barry, Calhoun and Kalamazoo concerned about invasive plants on their property can contact Huetteman for help through the BCK CITSMA office. She also recommends the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network for additional information on invasive species.

