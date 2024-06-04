Michigan's Court of Appeals will hear a lawsuit challenging Ford's EV Battery Plant in Marshall

A group challenging Ford’s electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall will present its argument to the Michigan Court of Appeals Thursday.

The Committee for Marshall Not the Megasite wants the city to let residents vote on the zoning of Ford’s EV battery plant site. But last summer, the city said the group's petitions were invalid. A Calhoun County court upheld that decision.

Both sides will present arguments on Thursday to the Court of Appeals. Ford has already started building at the site. Last year the company announced it would scale back the project. Ford now expects the site to create 1700 jobs, down from the originally projected 2500. The site is now expected to take up about 500 acres, down from 700.

The state of Michigan has pledged over $2 billion in incentives. It has not announced whether those will also be reduced.

