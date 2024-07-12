© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southwest Michigan residents can now get low-interest loans to pay for May 7 tornado repairs

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
A front door and porch side of a red brick home in Portage damaged by the storms on May 7, 2024. A large tree crashed through the right side of the house. White gutters are torn off or tilted and askew. A large section of lawn is pulled up revealing the tree roots from large trees that were knocked over. Large patches of shingles have been shorn off the roof and the wood beneath is exposed and standing on end.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
A house in Portage damaged by the May 7 storms.

In a first, the Small Business Association issued a rapid disaster for eight Southwest Michigan counties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced a rapid disaster declaration Thursday for eight Southwest Michigan Counties, allowing those affected by the May 7th tornadoes to get financial assistance with repairs.

This assistance comes in the form of low-interest disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits and residents whose homes were damaged. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office said it’s the SBA’s first-ever use of a seven-month-old option to fast-track disaster declarations.

Counties covered include Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

Whitmer said she’s thankful for the declaration, saying it will go a long way toward rebuilding in affected communities.

Businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged property. Homeowners can also receive loans.

Those interested in applying can visit the newly opened Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Portage City Hall, which will close Friday, July 26. You can also apply online.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds