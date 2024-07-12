Southwest Michigan residents can now get low-interest loans to pay for May 7 tornado repairs

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced a rapid disaster declaration Thursday for eight Southwest Michigan Counties, allowing those affected by the May 7th tornadoes to get financial assistance with repairs.

This assistance comes in the form of low-interest disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits and residents whose homes were damaged. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office said it’s the SBA’s first-ever use of a seven-month-old option to fast-track disaster declarations.

Counties covered include Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

Whitmer said she’s thankful for the declaration, saying it will go a long way toward rebuilding in affected communities.

Businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged property. Homeowners can also receive loans.

Those interested in applying can visit the newly opened Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Portage City Hall, which will close Friday, July 26. You can also apply online.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.