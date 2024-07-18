Battle Creek is looking for people to serve on a new police oversight board

Battle Creek has joined Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Muskegon in forming a citizens’ advisory board for police accountability.

The city commission approved the Community Oversight Board on May 14.

Now the city is looking for people to serve on the board, which will advise the city manager on appeals of investigations into complaints filed against the police department. It will also work to “build credibility and trust in the community” according to the Battle Creek's website.

Shannon Bagley is Battle Creek’s chief of police. He said he welcomes the new board.

“I think goes a long way for helping to build relationships and another layer of transparency,” Bagley said.

“I think it’s a win for both sides and I view it as a tremendous opportunity and I look forward to when it gets fully up and running.”

Bagley said the Community Oversight Board has been in the works for a while. He said it was spearheaded by the NAACP in Battle Creek and other groups.

The seven board members and two alternates must live in Battle Creek or within the BCPD service area. They will serve three year terms, and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.

More information can be found in a brochure published by the city.

Interested applicants can either apply online or download an application from the city’s website. Applications must be submitted by August 5.