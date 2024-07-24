Employees at Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood branch vote to unionize

Eight medical assistants at Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood are now members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 951. Union Secretary-Treasurer Courtney Phillips said the employees’ main concerns were over management practices and securing future benefits and wages.

“No employer is guaranteed to provide you with a wage increase,” she said. “But a union contract will help lock that in so they know exactly what to expect and when to expect it, and how to expect it.”

Phillips said registered nurses at the branch are pursuing their own unionization. Interest in joining labor unions has increased in the last few years, according to Phillips, but the process can be overwhelming for employees.

“I think people need to know that if you really truly want to organize your work environment, it can be done, but you have to put the commitment into it,” she said.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood of Michigan CEO Paula Thornton Greear said, “We respect their right to organize and embrace this as an opportunity to further engage in open and constructive dialogue with our team members.” She added that Planned Parenthood looks forward to reaching a bargaining agreement.



