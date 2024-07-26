A Kalamazoo River revitalization plan funded by a pollution settlement seeks community input

In 2019, the NCR Corporation reached a $245 million settlement with local, state and federal parties over PCB pollution.

The City of Parchment is behind one of the projects that settlement will fund.

The goal: find out what kinds of restorations or other improvements people would like to see.

Parchment will share what it learns with local agencies and groups, who in turn can seek funding for that work.

Jay Wesley is on the Kalamazoo River Natural Resource Trustee Council, which is paying for the project.

He said helping organizations target their requests is important.

“It's a lot easier to go to other grants and funding sources and say, 'Hey, we got this plan. Here are some high priority projects. Will you be willing to fund it?'” Wesley said.

Cheryl Lyon-Jenness is an environmental advocate from Parchment.

She said the plan will have more than an environmental impact.

“Making use of this very beautiful natural river is a draw for people. So, I mean, there is that economic impact, certainly.”

People can give feedback online until September 15. The city also plans to schedule two public meetings.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.