A Kalamazoo River revitalization plan funded by a pollution settlement seeks community input

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 26, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
Bare brown trees stand around part of the Kalamazoo river. A small fake white lighthouse with red spirals ascending its body can be seen across the river on the right. The photo is take from a rocky shore, with a small boat launch leading into the water.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
A view of the Kalamazoo River where it passes through Comstock.

The corporation that caused the Kalamazoo River to become contaminated with toxic PCBs is now funding a plan to restore the river, through a multimillion-dollar settlement.

In 2019, the NCR Corporation reached a $245 million settlement with local, state and federal parties over PCB pollution.

The City of Parchment is behind one of the projects that settlement will fund.

The goal: find out what kinds of restorations or other improvements people would like to see.

Parchment will share what it learns with local agencies and groups, who in turn can seek funding for that work.

Jay Wesley is on the Kalamazoo River Natural Resource Trustee Council, which is paying for the project.

He said helping organizations target their requests is important.

“It's a lot easier to go to other grants and funding sources and say, 'Hey, we got this plan. Here are some high priority projects. Will you be willing to fund it?'” Wesley said.

Cheryl Lyon-Jenness is an environmental advocate from Parchment.

She said the plan will have more than an environmental impact.

“Making use of this very beautiful natural river is a draw for people. So, I mean, there is that economic impact, certainly.”

People can give feedback online until September 15. The city also plans to schedule two public meetings.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
