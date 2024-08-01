Buchanan hosts a watch party for hometown Olympian Hannah Roberts

In Paris, it was just after 1 pm when riders took to the stage, but for Buchanan it was around 7 am.

Despite the early start, roughly 200 people came to cheer on Buchanan Cyclist Hannah Roberts as she competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Riley Ruelle woke up early to head to The Common, a park and amphitheater in downtown Buchanan.

“I am actually really impressed with how many people showed up for her this morning. We just love our girl, we can't help it.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK The crowd included many Buchanan locals, including teachers, city workers, and Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison. American flags were handed out to attendees to show their support for Team USA.

22-year-old Hannah Roberts competes in Bicycle Motocross Freestyle or BMX, a newer sport seen first during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

To bring home gold, riders must perform as many tricks as they can within 60 seconds. They are not only judged by the difficulty and height of their flips and other maneuvers, but also the creativity of their routines.

Hannah previously won silver in Tokyo. Now she aimed to nab gold.

“If you've ever watched her in anything she's done, she always finds a way to pull things out. She comes from behind. She's just she pulls out tricks that you wouldn't expect," said Brian Pruett, principal of Buchanan High School.

Roberts had strong competition. So, when it was her turn to make a run, she pulled out all the stops. Like a high-flying dance, she pulled off trick after trick.

But near the end, she didn't quiet pull off a front flip, resulting in a crash.

She ended the run with a score of 70, far below first place.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Local BMX expert Rich Hoppe provided commentary in between runs, even encouraging the crowd to chant Hannah's name before she began her final run.

BMX Freestyle is a best-of-two kind of sport though, so Roberts got a second chance.

Attendee Hillary Casey summed up the mood going into Roberts’ second run.

“I got a little bit of sweaty palms going on, but still very excited.”

Tensions were high in Paris and Buchanan as Hannah began her final run.

Roberts descended down the starting ramp. She launched into the air, pulling off a backflip while simultaneously spinning her handle bars.

But her feet slipped on the landing, and they quickly hit the ground, ending her last run and her chance at gold.

Roberts placed eighth out nine athletes, with a score of 70.

But she gave victor Deng Yawen of China a big hug, congratulating the 18-year-old first-time Olympian on her victory. Jessica Elliot of Buchanan said that spoke to her more than anything.

“Hannah, I am so proud of you as a person. I'm proud of you as a BMX Rider. But first and foremost, I'm proud of who you are as a person, as a human, and that is more important than any medal you could ever bring home.”

And as things in Buchanan started to wrap up, Roberts' former coach Mark Osborne offered words of encouragement.

“I'm incredibly proud of you, representing your hometown, your country, and all of us believe in you. Thank you, Hannah. God bless you.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.