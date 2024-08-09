© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo County Democrats say new Harris-Walz yard signs are on their way

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 9, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
A volunteer with the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party sits at a desk covered with different pictures of past democratic candidates and presidents. She's on the phone, with other political posters other democratic advertisements behind her on the wall. In front of the desk is a white sign promoting Kalama Harris' presidential campaign. At the top of the sign is six red stars, the sign reads "Kamala Harris for President."
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
To get ahead of demand, the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party originally designed their own "Kamala Harris for President" yard signs. Those were quickly nabbed by Kalamazoo County residents eager to have updated campaign material.

Within three weeks the Biden-Harris ticket turned into the Harris-Walz campaign and yard signs across America were out-of-date. New ones are coming.

When the news dropped that President Joe Biden wasn’t seeking reelection, the response was immediate. Especially, when it came to yard signs.

“We immediately had phone calls coming in from folks,” Kalamazoo County Democratic Party Chair Justin Mendoza said.

He added that demand was so high for Harris signs, that people started to make their own. And when the group finally got their signs, they flew off the shelves.

“We put up a pre order form so that folks could get them online, and before we even had them in the office, 100 people across Kalamazoo County had signed up."

Fourteen colorful handmade collage of Harris signs on a white wall in the local Kalamazoo Democratic Office. A yellow sing with "K Hive" was designed by a younger volunteer. Another depicts Harris by a coconut tree.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Kalamazoo County residents weren't the only ones making Harris signs. In the office of the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party, there is a collage of handmade signs designed by volunteers.

Now that Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, Mendoza said demand for signs has shot up yet again.

Mendoza said those looking for new yard signs may not have to wait much longer.

“I'd expect these next week, and that's just how quick this team seems to move.”

Mendoza added that local “Kamalazoo” yard signs and T-shirts will also soon be made available.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds