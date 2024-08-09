Kalamazoo County Democrats say new Harris-Walz yard signs are on their way

When the news dropped that President Joe Biden wasn’t seeking reelection, the response was immediate. Especially, when it came to yard signs.

“We immediately had phone calls coming in from folks,” Kalamazoo County Democratic Party Chair Justin Mendoza said.

He added that demand was so high for Harris signs, that people started to make their own. And when the group finally got their signs, they flew off the shelves.

“We put up a pre order form so that folks could get them online, and before we even had them in the office, 100 people across Kalamazoo County had signed up."

Michael Symonds / WMUK Kalamazoo County residents weren't the only ones making Harris signs. In the office of the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party, there is a collage of handmade signs designed by volunteers.

Now that Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, Mendoza said demand for signs has shot up yet again.

Mendoza said those looking for new yard signs may not have to wait much longer.

“I'd expect these next week, and that's just how quick this team seems to move.”

Mendoza added that local “Kamalazoo” yard signs and T-shirts will also soon be made available.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.