Embattled Buchanan Mayor steps down after months of infighting

After months of controversy, infighting and personal insults, Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison announced he would be leaving his position during a city commission meeting on Monday.

Denison and other commission members faced ongoing criticism after the suspension of former City Manager Ben Eldridge in November.

Eldridge would later resign, but Denison has since taken the brunt of the backlash from Eldridge's supporters.

In May, a petition to hold a special election to recall the mayor received enough signatures to be included on the November ballot.

During a city commission meeting on July 22, Denison took aim at his critics.

“For the last 10 months, I've had my name run through the mud. I've been called unethical, said that I've done this, that and the other," Denison said. "These people have no truth, and they don't care about the community at all. They'll say whatever they want in order to get elected this fall."

Denison alluded to his future resignation during the meeting, but clarified that he didn't plan to leave.

"I so badly want to give you my resignation right now," Denison said. "But I'm not going to because I know the jerk next to me is going to laugh."

The person Denison is referring to is Buchanan City Commissioner Dan Viganksy, who has also faced criticism.

During Monday's meeting, Denison explained his change of mind.

“I've decided that the level of incivility I've dealt with as mayor has reached a level beyond what I consider acceptable for small town politics.”

Denison added that the criticism he received had gone beyond insults and harsh critiques.

"I signed up to help to work with everyone to improve our community. I didn't sign up to have my home vandalized."

WMUK has not been able to confirm that allegation.

Buchanan City Commissioners will vote to accept Denison’s resignation at the next meeting on August 26th.

The commission will then have 30 days to appoint a new mayor to serve the remainder of Denison’s term.

Until then, Commissioner Mark Weedon, the mayor pro tem, will fill-in for Denison.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.