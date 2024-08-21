© 2024 WMUK
Property owners will pay for uncleared sidewalks this winter in Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT
The black and silver front of a pickup truck enters from the left, plowing through snow with a red and black snow plow.
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
A truck plows through snow.

Kalamazoo aims to keep sidewalks clean and safe this winter with a change to its snow removal ordinance.

Kalamazoo has introduced a new financial penalty for property owners who don’t shovel their sidewalks this winter.

The City Commission approved the change to the snow removal ordinance during a business meeting Monday night.

Under the updated ordinance, property owners will have 48 hours after a snowfall to remove all snow and ice on their sidewalks down to the pavement.

If the snow or ice is not removed, the city will send contractors to clear it, with the owner footing the bill.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
