Property owners will pay for uncleared sidewalks this winter in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo has introduced a new financial penalty for property owners who don’t shovel their sidewalks this winter.

The City Commission approved the change to the snow removal ordinance during a business meeting Monday night.

Under the updated ordinance, property owners will have 48 hours after a snowfall to remove all snow and ice on their sidewalks down to the pavement.

If the snow or ice is not removed, the city will send contractors to clear it, with the owner footing the bill.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.