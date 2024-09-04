© 2024 WMUK
Bronson responds to news report accusing partner institution of "trapping" patients

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT
A large dark green sign sits on a bright brick podium, displaying the address and the title of the facility "Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital." The sign sits on a bright green patch of grass, with a road leading to the facilities parking lot and a small grouping of trees sitting behind it. The facility sits at the far back left of the image. Cars can be seen sitting in the parking lot. The facility has a white top with a light brown brick base.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek was developed in partnership with Acadia Healthcare. It recently completed its first year of service according to Bronson Healthcare.

A New York Times investigation found that Acadia Healthcare facilities around the country held patients unnecessarily to maximize insurance payouts.

An investigative report published Sunday by The New York Times accuses Acadia Healthcare, one of the nation's largest psychiatric-care chains, of “trapping” patients in some of its hospitals, for example by exaggerating their symptoms to justify holding them against their will.

The aim was to keep the patients until their health insurance ran out, running up the total payment to the Acadia facility, according to multiple sources cited in the story.

The report alleges that these detentions occurred in Acadia facilities across the country including in Indiana, Georgia and Florida.

Acadia’s website notes several locations in Michigan including an inpatient facility in Battle Creek.

The facility, which is not named in the Times' investigation, opened just over a year ago and is a joint venture with Bronson Healthcare.

In a statement, Bronson spokesperson Marcie McCann defended the healthcare system's relationship with Acadia.

“We have not encountered any issues with Acadia’s policies or with length of stay in Battle Creek,” McCann said.

Acadia spokesperson Tim Blair said the Times’ report is “inaccurate.”

"Decisions on patient care, including how long treatment may be necessary, are never business decisions made by the Company," Blair said in a statement. "They are medical decisions made by licensed physicians."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
