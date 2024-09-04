Bronson responds to news report accusing partner institution of "trapping" patients

An investigative report published Sunday by The New York Times accuses Acadia Healthcare, one of the nation's largest psychiatric-care chains, of “trapping” patients in some of its hospitals, for example by exaggerating their symptoms to justify holding them against their will.

The aim was to keep the patients until their health insurance ran out, running up the total payment to the Acadia facility, according to multiple sources cited in the story.

The report alleges that these detentions occurred in Acadia facilities across the country including in Indiana, Georgia and Florida.

Acadia’s website notes several locations in Michigan including an inpatient facility in Battle Creek.

The facility, which is not named in the Times' investigation, opened just over a year ago and is a joint venture with Bronson Healthcare.

In a statement, Bronson spokesperson Marcie McCann defended the healthcare system's relationship with Acadia.

“We have not encountered any issues with Acadia’s policies or with length of stay in Battle Creek,” McCann said.

Acadia spokesperson Tim Blair said the Times’ report is “inaccurate.”

"Decisions on patient care, including how long treatment may be necessary, are never business decisions made by the Company," Blair said in a statement. "They are medical decisions made by licensed physicians."

