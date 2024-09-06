Kalamazoo receives a $25 million federal grant aimed at improving road safety

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Kalamazoo County $25 million to fund local road safety initiatives. This money comes as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All program included in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The City of Detroit and two nearby communities were also awarded funding Thursday, as well as 350 other communities nationally.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the goal is to reduce traffic-related deaths in the U.S. to “the only acceptable number: zero.”

“Through new funding programs like Safe Streets and Roads for All, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities of all sizes make their roadway safer for everyone who uses them,” Buttgieg added.