© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo receives a $25 million federal grant aimed at improving road safety

WMUK | By Ingrid Gardner,
Marshall Nesbitt
Published September 6, 2024 at 6:27 PM EDT
Buttigieg, in dark blue suit, blue tie and white shirt, stands at a lectern in front of two microphones, speaking. There is a large metal beam, gray and diagonal, in the background, along with a red, white and blue bunting.
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks before President Joe Biden during a visit to the U.A. Local 190 Training Center in the Ann Arbor area, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

U.S. Transportation secretary Pete Buttgieg announced a total of $35.6 million in road infrastructure grants to Michigan on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Kalamazoo County $25 million to fund local road safety initiatives. This money comes as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All program included in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The City of Detroit and two nearby communities were also awarded funding Thursday, as well as 350 other communities nationally.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the goal is to reduce traffic-related deaths in the U.S. to “the only acceptable number: zero.”

“Through new funding programs like Safe Streets and Roads for All, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities of all sizes make their roadway safer for everyone who uses them,” Buttgieg added.
WMUK News
Ingrid Gardner
See stories by Ingrid Gardner
Marshall Nesbitt
See stories by Marshall Nesbitt