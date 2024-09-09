A new exhibit carries on artist and educator Murphy Darden's legacy

Murphy Darden was many things: a father, a collector, an artist, an educator and a friend. Playwright Buddy Hannah was one of those friends.

“Once he got to explaining to them and everything, they was really glued to what he was saying,” Kalamazoo playwright Buddy Hannah said of Darden's skill in talking to students.

Now Darden's creative and educational mission will live on at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, which acquired more than 200 items from Darden's extensive collection of art and artifacts, and recently opened an exhibit of some of them.

Hannah was one of three people who spoke during a panel discussion at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum Thursday, one of a series of events celebrating the acquisition. Darden’s cousin Wendy Fields and Bible Baptist Church Pastor Kevin Lavender, Sr. rounded out the panel.

They shared stories from their time with Darden, who died in November at the age of 95.

Most stories centered around Darden’s fascination with the history of Black cowboys. Fields said growing up, this passion was ever-present.

“We started running from him when he would come because all he wanted to do was talk about that," Fields said.

Michael Symonds / WMUK The panel was well-attended, with many community members turning out, including some of Darden's extended family. They posed for a picture at the end of the panel alongside Kalamazoo Valley Community College president L. Marshall Washington (far back left). Murphy Darden's son, Murphy Darden Jr., stands next to Washington (second most left, in far back).

Kalamazoo Valley Community College President L. Marshall Washington said he was honored to be able to display some of the collection at the museum.

“This particular exhibit and collection helps us be able to tell different stories that may not have always been told here in the Kalamazoo area," he said.

It’s one of the largest acquisitions in the museum's history.

“Once he got started, oh, he just went crazy,” Murphy Darden’s son, Murphy Darden Jr., said.

Much of Darden's family attended the event as well. Darden Jr. is familiar with many of the items on display, which his father would bring along with him when he toured the state teaching young people about Black history.

Darden Jr. added that he’s happy to know that at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, his father will continue to teach.

“It's a joy. Makes us feel good that his legacy is not going to be forgotten.”

Kalamazoo pastor Kevin Lavender, Sr. was a close friend of Darden’s. He said Darden always wanted to see his collection in a museum.

“There's a passage in scripture says, some men's work goes before them, and sometimes their work comes after them. And certainly we're seeing his work coming after him," Lavender said.

The exhibit will go on through March 2, with more exhibits planned using items from Darden's collection.

Disclosure: Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director Bill McElhone is married to WMUK reporter Leona Larson.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.