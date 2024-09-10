The Gilmore Piano Festival will go annual in 2026

Every two years since 1991, the Gilmore Piano Festival has brought in some big names to Kalamazoo — like Herbie Hancock and Patti LuPone — along with talented emerging artists on their way to becoming big names.

And while Kalamazoo has become accustomed to being the center of the piano world’s attention every other year, the Gilmore announced Tuesday that beginning in 2026, the event will be held every spring.

“This will put the Gilmore on equal footing with most other major festivals of its kind around the world,” said Gilmore Director Pierre van der Westhuizen.

Van der Westhuizen said he and his staff spent a year researching the idea. He said they determined that the new schedule was not only feasible, but that it will help the organization gain and retain its audience, while fostering more artists and commissioning more new works.

Audiences can expect some changes.

“The festival will also now be a bit shorter,” van der Westhuizen said.

“In years past, the festival was around - anywhere from 19 to 21 days. Now it will be more like 10 to 12 days.”

He said it will still feature classical and jazz, as well as other genres of music, without the wait of a biennial festival.

The Gilmore also announced on Tuesday that the first Larry J. Bell Jazz Artist Award will be given at the 2026 festival. It will honor outstanding jazz pianists.

