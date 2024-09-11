Trump-Harris debate watch party attracts more than 100 attendees

Attendees packed the patio of the Presidential Brewing Company in Portage for the Kalamazoo Democrats’ presidential debate watch party.

David Combs is a vice-chair of the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party. He attributed the turnout to the energy surrounding the new democratic ticket.

"The two of them together are really sort of the perfect storm for everyone with democratic values in our area, showing up and getting engaged."

There were many cheers, and laughs, during the debate, with many attendees believing Harris came out on top.

“I think she presented herself as someone, disciplined, in control, competent, articulate, and Trump did not do that,” Barb Hammon said.

While some at the watch party had hoped the debate would focus on policy, attendee Lea Hatley said this contrast mattered a lot.

“I think that is the biggest thing that people are going to remember, and I think that's what a lot of people, myself included, were hoping to see out of her.”

The Kalamazoo GOP confirmed to WMUK that it was also planning a watch party. But Chair Kelly Sackett said that media would not be allowed to attend. Sackett told WMUK's reporters to leave a watch party in 2022 and banned the station from covering KGOP events after a November 2023 story on Sackett's attempted dismissal of Republican delegates.

"Never contact me again," Sackett said during a phone call last week.

The Calhoun County and Van Buren County Republican parties said they were not holding watch parties.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.