Professors' union at WMU reaches a tentative agreement with the school

Western Michigan University’s faculty union, the WMU chapter of the AAUP, made the announcement of a tentative agreement online Thursday.

On Facebook, the union said the agreement was the product of “a grueling fight extending a month beyond the negotiation deadline.”

AAUP was negotiating to bring compensation in line with inflation after members took wage cuts during the pandemic.

The tentative deal covers healthcare and pay. The union admits it did not get everything it asked for but called the overall results “good.”

If the contract is ratified, full-time tenured professors will see a 4% retroactive wage increase this year and another 3.25% hike next year, plus an additional one-time lump-sum-payment of $1000 in year two.

In an email, the University administration said it was “pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the WMU-AAUP.”

