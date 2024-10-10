2024 Kalamazoo Women's March aims to build momentum for Harris' campaign

On Sunday afternoon, Bronson Park will host the annual Kalamazoo Women’s March. The focus is the November election.

The event will cover topics from reproductive rights to guns and domestic violence.

"My expectation is there'll be a lot of people, there'll be a lot of momentum, but the idea is to turn that momentum into action," said organizer Michelle Zukowski-Serlin. Specifically, participants hope to increase turnout for next month’s presidential election.

March emcee Shardae Chambers said the event's goal is "making sure that people vote, and making sure that Vice President Harris has our support."

Serlin said that although the event aims to boost Harris, the issues the march will address are non-partisan.

The event, titled “We’re Not Going Back,” in homage to a Harris campaign slogan, starts at 1 pm. It will feature speakers, live music, over 20 organizations’ tables, and, of course, a women’s march through downtown.