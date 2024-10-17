© 2024 WMUK
Kalamazoo and a White House advisor celebrate replacing 5000 lead service lines

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published October 17, 2024 at 6:34 PM EDT
Tom Perez wears a hard hat and a safety vest at the site of a lead service line replacement project. Workers in hard hats stand near him.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Tom Perez, a senior advisor to President Joe Biden, talks to the workers replacing lead service lines on Cobb Avenue in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood.

Half of Kalamazoo’s lead service lines have been replaced, according to the city. Officials celebrated the milestone Thursday.

The City of Kalamazoo held several events Thursday to mark the replacement of 5,000 lead service lines.

Much of the funding for removing the pipes comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan. The City of Kalamazoo has received $11.9 million so far.

Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez was in Kalamazoo Thursday to take part in the celebration.

Perez said the Biden Administration set an ambitious goal to replace all lead service lines across the country within 10 years.

“It's not going to take 10 years for a Kalamazoo to meet that goal, because you are so far ahead of most other cities in the country, quite frankly.”

Earlier this month those goals turned into new U.S. Environmental Protection Administration rules.

“The good news is you didn’t wait for the EPA to do something. You've already been ahead of the curve here. Five thousand lead service lines already replaced,” said Perez.

Perez toured the progress in Kalamazoo with Mayor David Anderson, City Manager Jim Ritsema, and Public Services Director James Baker.

Baker said the next removals will start November 1 in the Edison neighborhood. In two years, he said, the city will have replaced 7,600 of its 10,000 lead service lines.
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
