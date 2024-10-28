© 2024 WMUK
Slotkin rallies Kalamazoo supporters and volunteers as Election Day approaches

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published October 28, 2024 at 7:43 PM EDT
Slotkin stands at an IBEW-branded podium with American and IBEW flags behind. Three women stand to her right side listening.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Democratic US Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin at the IBEW Hall on Cork Street, Monday, October 28, 2024. Standing to the side from left to right are Kelley Robinson from the Human Rights Campaign, Michigan's 4th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jessica Swartz, and Michigan Congresswoman Julie Rogers of Kalamazoo.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat Debbie Stabenow is leaving.

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan took her campaign to Kalamazoo on Monday.

At the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall on Cork Street, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin rallied the troops. In a final push to get out the vote, Slotkin asked volunteers to knock on doors and reach out to what she describes as “the secret women's vote” and Republicans in particular.

“The message that we want to put out in these last waning seven days and a wake up is that there's an open door, certainly for me, and I know for Kamala Harris, for anyone who feels like they are lifelong Republican and their party left them.”

As for undecided voters, “My last pitch is basically just vote for team normal. Like we just, I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, I don't care where you live or how you were raised, just, we need normal people in office.”

Kelley Robinson of the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign introduced Slotkin.

“If you talk to any woman in this country especially, it has become crystal clear that any right that we've secured over the last four years or the last 50 years could be at stake this election cycle," she said. "Especially when the next president can put more people on the Supreme Court.”

Later in the day Slotkin campaigned in Grand Rapids. She was joined by her Republican former colleague in the U.S. House of Representatives, Liz Cheney, who has become Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' most prominent conservative surrogate.

Slotkin's Republican opponent in the race is former Michigan congressman Mike Rogers.

Early voting is underway in Michigan. Election Day is November 5.

 
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
