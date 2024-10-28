Slotkin rallies Kalamazoo supporters and volunteers as Election Day approaches

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan took her campaign to Kalamazoo on Monday.

At the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall on Cork Street, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin rallied the troops. In a final push to get out the vote, Slotkin asked volunteers to knock on doors and reach out to what she describes as “the secret women's vote” and Republicans in particular.

“The message that we want to put out in these last waning seven days and a wake up is that there's an open door, certainly for me, and I know for Kamala Harris, for anyone who feels like they are lifelong Republican and their party left them.”

As for undecided voters, “My last pitch is basically just vote for team normal. Like we just, I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, I don't care where you live or how you were raised, just, we need normal people in office.”

Kelley Robinson of the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign introduced Slotkin.

“If you talk to any woman in this country especially, it has become crystal clear that any right that we've secured over the last four years or the last 50 years could be at stake this election cycle," she said. "Especially when the next president can put more people on the Supreme Court.”

Later in the day Slotkin campaigned in Grand Rapids. She was joined by her Republican former colleague in the U.S. House of Representatives, Liz Cheney, who has become Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' most prominent conservative surrogate.

Slotkin's Republican opponent in the race is former Michigan congressman Mike Rogers.

Early voting is underway in Michigan. Election Day is November 5.



