How does this year's violent crime rate in Kalamazoo compare to last year?

A 15-year-old male was shot and killed in Oshtemo Township Tuesday night.

A woman was shot and killed on Saturday in Climax.

A total of seven people were injured by gunfire in two separate incidents in the city of Kalamazoo over the weekend.

Still, the county’s violent crime rate may turn out to be lower in 2024 than in 2023.

So far this year, there have been 10 homicides in the county, compared to 24 in 2023.

In the City of Kalamazoo, police report 38 non-fatal shootings and seven homicides so far this year. Last year there was a total of 63 non-fatal shootings and 22 homicides in the city.

