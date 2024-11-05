Kalamazoo County voters head to the polls on Election Day

It’s Election Day and the polls are open across Michigan. Plenty of voters in Kalamazoo waited until Tuesday to cast their ballot.

More than 25,000 voters in Kalamazoo County cast their ballot in-person during last week’s early voting period. It was the first year voters in Michigan have had that option. If you include absentee ballots, 46% of registered, active Kalamazoo County voters had voted by Tuesday morning when the polls opened.

But the Kalamazoo County clerk’s office says it’s still seeing high turnout Tuesday.

Kalamazoo resident Andrea Meninga was headed into the polls in Kalamazoo Township. She explained why she chose to vote on Election Day.

“I grew up knowing that it’s a privilege, and being here with all the people in my neighborhood and all the people who are also excited to be here, I wanted that energy,” she said.

Kalamazoo resident Antwain Graham was headed into a polling place on the north side around 2 p.m. He said he waited until Tuesday because he wasn’t sure if he was going to vote.

“First of all, I kind of hesitated, and I should’ve done it earlier," he said. "But now it’s crunch time. So I said, let me go ahead and do my duty and get in there and vote.”

Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place said she’s not sure what time the county will release results. She urged everyone to stay patient.

“There’s a lot of work that has to be done after the polls close,” she said.

“The clerk’s number one job is to ensure a safe, secure, and accurate election, and they’ll be working on that diligently, as well as, as fast as they can, to get the results to the voters and members of the public who are eager and interested. But again, their priority number one is accuracy," Place added.

Polls close at 8:00 tonight. Voters in line by 8:00 pm have the right to cast a ballot. You can also register to vote at your municipal clerk's office. The Michigan Department of State's Voter Information Guide explains the various ways you can vote in Michigan.

