The Kalamazoo State Theatre will close indefinitely as it looks for new ownership

By Michael Symonds
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:51 PM EST
The illuminated red and yellow State Theater sign reads "Thank you fans, promoters and partners. Here's to the next 100."
The future of the Kalamazoo State Theater is uncertain, but representatives and staff remain hopeful that the theater will continue on, under new leadership.

Marketing Director Harry Phillips said the State hopes to have things sorted out by the theater’s 100th birthday in 2027.

The landmark downtown venue the Kalamazoo State Theatre will have one final show on Saturday, Nov. 23 before closing indefinitely.

At a press event this afternoon, Executive Director Stephanie Hinman said the Theatre was "facing the inevitable," and hoping someone new will take the reins.

Hinman added a new operator would likely be a non-profit.

“I'm not going to live forever, you know? But a [new operating] structure, hopefully, will get this building in the right position so that the building will live beyond all of us.”

“There's too much passion here and care for this place to not have that kind of hope," Phillips said during the press release.

The final show will feature rock tribute band Almost Queen, with special guest Lisa Can’t Sing, in which Phillips plays guitar.

"It's always an honor to play this stage, regardless of what the situation is," Phillips said. "But it's been an honor to be a part of the last five years of, you know, working through some difficult times, but we have an amazing team here. It's one of the things that will be missed the most."

The State said it will refund tickets for shows later than Nov. 23.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
