Southwest Michigan Pride groups are uncertain about LGBTQ+ rights under Trump

Colin Eastman is the President of Sturgis Pride, a rural advocacy group based in St. Joseph County.

Trump's rhetoric towards the LGBTQ+ community had always concerned Eastman. He called it "reckless and harmful."

This rhetoric is wide-ranging, from attacks on transgender athletes to threats against access gender-affirming care.

"It is one thing to have an opinion and feel a certain way about things. It's another to act on it in an inappropriate, dangerous manner and encourage others to do so," Eastman said.

But that rhetoric may now lead to action, with Trump winning reelection Nov. 5.

Eastman said he received a number of calls from LGBTQ+ community members after the results were announced, especially from those who identified as transgender.

"I've had a lot of people reach out just to express their concerns and vent to me their fears, and it's all very valid," he said.

While Eastman said all transgender people are under threat, he feels transgender children will be the first to have their protections canceled or diminished.

Trump has made no secret of his plans to roll back protections. The 2024 GOP platform promises to reverse President Joe Biden's expansion of Title IX education regulations, which now include protections for LGBTQ+ students.

Eastman said Sturgis Pride and other community members have to resist.

“It's now up to us as community members to make sure that we protect our children from these types of policies and these rules and we stand up and we say something.”

"Folks are worried"

Tracy Hall is the Executive Director of LGBTQ+ advocacy group OutFront Kalamazoo.

She said it has also received waves of calls since the Nov. 5 election.

"Folks are concerned, folks are worried. Are they going to be able to live their authentic life?"

She added these concerns came with questions.

"Will there be hormones available to folks? Will folks be able to still change their name legally?"

But concerns didn't just lie with what the incoming Trump administration may have in store for transgender rights.

“There are rumors already about cutting things like Medicaid, which, Medicaid provides a lot of support when it comes to gender affirming processes.”

Hall added OutFront has safety concerns as well.

She said it has increased security at its office and events in response to stepped-up attacks on the organization in recent years. And with a Trump victory, she fears certain anti-LGBTQ+ groups will be emboldened to do even more.

Other LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the region are concerned as well. OutCenter Southwest Michigan is based in Benton Harbor.

"The acceptance of the LGBTQ+ movement faces relentless threats from those weaponizing fear to undermine human rights for political gain," OutCenter said in a statement.

But fear for the future doesn't stop with the transgender community.

The right to same-sex marriage

On June 26, 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that the right of same-sex couples to marry was protected by the constitution.

But LGBTQ+ rights advocates fear president-elect Donald Trump will offer no resistance if the court overturns the case. Some worry Trump could even encourage the court’s conservative majority to do so.

Eastman said he’s heard these concerns from community members worried about the future of same-sex marriage.

“How many of us have dreamed since we were 12 years old about getting married? Some big grand wedding. But to a lot of us it is, it's the sentiment of it," Eastman said. "We just we want that opportunity to get married like everybody else.”

Eastman adds Sturgis Pride is offering to officiate same-sex marriages for free.

Last year, WMUK spoke to Eastman to discuss how LGBTQ+ acceptance was improving in rural Southwest Michigan.

Then, Eastman was optimistic, but now things are different.

"Honestly, I'm on the fence about that because well, Trump got into power," Eastman said. "However, I also personally don't feel that just because someone's voted for Trump, that they don't like gay people."

Eastman added he's met those who voted for Trump and still support gay people and others in the LGBTQ+ community.

While he said support of both Trump and the LGBTQ+ community is an "oxymoron," he said it gives him hope.

"We may have to fight a little bit harder. Some people may be able to come out of the woodworks to be haters. That's fine. But I still feel that we have a good support system."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.