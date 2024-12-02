A new educational partnership hopes to fuel Michigan's EV and semiconductor industries

Western Michigan University, Kellogg Community College and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced a partnership Monday to help expand access to engineering education.

The public-private partnership aims to help meet demand for workers in semiconductor and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Ava Attari is the director of higher education partnerships with the MEDC.

She said the $4.7 million investment will provide new educational and training opportunities to help fulfill the needs of these growing industries.

“It's a bit reactive, it's a bit proactive. We're seeing these huge growths, both across the nation and here in Michigan, of employers looking to hire for electric vehicles and semiconductor industries," Attari said. "So, for us, it's making sure that these employers have people and that people have jobs and good paying jobs at that.”

WMU Aerospace Engineering senior Eliza Eaton spoke during the announcement at WMU's engineering campus.

She said she’s excited that students will have the opportunity to explore developing industries.

“Knowing that they have a passion for that electrification and the automotive field and beyond, it gives them an opportunity to learn at a deeper level and then go into the workforce and be able to apply that and push the bounds of that electrification that's already happening.”

Ford, General Motors, and DENSO will help oversee the curriculum and provide training.

The program is set to launch next year.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.