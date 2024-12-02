© 2024 WMUK
A new educational partnership hopes to fuel Michigan's EV and semiconductor industries

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published December 2, 2024 at 5:39 PM EST
The large audience sits on light tan seats in a dimly lit conference room. Multiple university, college and other theme banners flank the podium, where a man in a light blue shirt and black suit jacket speaks. Behind him is a large brown banner for Western Michigan University, with its brown and yellow logo patterned on the backdrop.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Kellogg Community College President Paul Watson speaks at Floyd Hall at the WMU College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Monday Dec. 2, 2024.

Michigan's electric vehicle and semiconductor industries are growing, and a new public-private partnership hopes to bolster that growth through education and training.

Western Michigan University, Kellogg Community College and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced a partnership Monday to help expand access to engineering education.

The public-private partnership aims to help meet demand for workers in semiconductor and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Ava Attari is the director of higher education partnerships with the MEDC.

She said the $4.7 million investment will provide new educational and training opportunities to help fulfill the needs of these growing industries.

“It's a bit reactive, it's a bit proactive. We're seeing these huge growths, both across the nation and here in Michigan, of employers looking to hire for electric vehicles and semiconductor industries," Attari said. "So, for us, it's making sure that these employers have people and that people have jobs and good paying jobs at that.”

WMU Aerospace Engineering senior Eliza Eaton spoke during the announcement at WMU's engineering campus.

She said she’s excited that students will have the opportunity to explore developing industries.

“Knowing that they have a passion for that electrification and the automotive field and beyond, it gives them an opportunity to learn at a deeper level and then go into the workforce and be able to apply that and push the bounds of that electrification that's already happening.”

Ford, General Motors, and DENSO will help oversee the curriculum and provide training.

The program is set to launch next year.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
Michael Symonds