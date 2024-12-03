Kalamazoo warming centers are open as NOAA predicts frigid temperatures on Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory warning for Wednesday late afternoon until early Friday morning. Here's a list of Kalamazoo warming centers.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Wednesday late afternoon until early Friday morning.
That prompted the City of Kalamazoo to send out a reminder that warming centers are open to provide shelter and support for those who need it.
The city said the following locations are open to members of the community in need:
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1515 Helen Ave. Portage, MI 49002
(269) 344-3966
HOURS: 10 a.m. - 2p.m. (Tuesday & Thursday) through the last week of March. To get to this location, city officials recommend taking the 10 a.m. Metro Van from the Ministry with Community parking lot. Metro Van returns to the Ministry with Community parking lot at 2 p.m.
Ministry with Community
500 N. Edwards St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007
(269) 343-6073
HOURS: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. If Ministry with Community is full, the city recommends that people go to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
448 N. Burdick St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007
(269) 345-2974
HOURS: People are admitted at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. The warming center is open any day of the week if the temperature is 32 degrees or below, according to the city.
Kalamazoo Public Library
315 S. Rose St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007
(269) 553-7800
HOURS:
- Monday through Thursday - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.