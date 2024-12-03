Kalamazoo warming centers are open as NOAA predicts frigid temperatures on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Wednesday late afternoon until early Friday morning.

That prompted the City of Kalamazoo to send out a reminder that warming centers are open to provide shelter and support for those who need it.

The city said the following locations are open to members of the community in need:

Westminster Presbyterian Church

1515 Helen Ave. Portage, MI 49002

(269) 344-3966

HOURS: 10 a.m. - 2p.m. (Tuesday & Thursday) through the last week of March. To get to this location, city officials recommend taking the 10 a.m. Metro Van from the Ministry with Community parking lot. Metro Van returns to the Ministry with Community parking lot at 2 p.m.

Ministry with Community

500 N. Edwards St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007

(269) 343-6073

HOURS: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. If Ministry with Community is full, the city recommends that people go to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

448 N. Burdick St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007

(269) 345-2974

HOURS: People are admitted at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. The warming center is open any day of the week if the temperature is 32 degrees or below, according to the city.

Kalamazoo Public Library

315 S. Rose St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007

(269) 553-7800

HOURS:

