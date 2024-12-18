A conservation group hopes to revive one of Southwest Michigan's last oak savannas

On Tuesday, the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy announced that it had acquired over 130 acres of land on the Paw Paw River near Mattawan.

In a statement, the organization said it’s one of the last oak savannas in Michigan, though right now, it’s overgrown.

Oak savannas once covered the region, but the construction of housing and farms nearly wiped them out.

The conservancy dubbed the new preserve Good Fire Woods, adding the property is home to rare plants and animals.

As the name suggests, the conservancy plans to restore Good Fire Woods through the use of controlled fires.

The organization said restoration of natural areas will play an important role in making Southwest Michigan climate-change-resilient.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.