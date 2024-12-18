© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo's new maternal financial assistance program just got a $1.5 million boost

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST
Eight people in various different formal clothes pose for a photograph in front of Kalamazoo City Hall. Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson can be seen holding a a plush toy bear with light brown fur and a white t-shirt.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
In the front row from left to right stands Rx Kids Co-Director Luke Shaefer, Kalamazoo Community Foundation President & CEO Grace Lubwama, Cradle Kalamazoo Executive Director & Vice President of Community Health at YMCA Jameca Patrick-Singleton, and Kalamazoo Community Foundation Chief Community Impact Officer Alyssa Stewart. In the back row stands, from left to right, Democratic State Representative Christine Morse of Texas Township, Rx Kids leader Mona Hanna, Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson, and Kalamazoo Community Foundation Chief Strategy & Communications Officer Demetrias Wolverton.

The City of Kalamazoo announced Tuesday that it will put some of its Covid relief funds toward a program to help new mothers and mothers-to-be.

The public-private partnership Rx Kids was announced last August. The pilot program is set to start in February.

Rx Kids will provide no-strings-attached funds to pregnant people and new mothers in the City of Kalamazoo.

Now, it will get a $1.5 million boost from the city government, enough to support 200 families for a year.

The new funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which must be allocated before the start of 2025.

Expectant mothers who qualify will receive a $1,500 payment, along with $500 a month for the child’s first year.

The program is set to run for five years, and Rx Kids has said the first year is fully funded.

In a press release, the city said Rx Kids is fundraising to keep the program going beyond 2025.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds