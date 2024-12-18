Kalamazoo's new maternal financial assistance program just got a $1.5 million boost

The public-private partnership Rx Kids was announced last August. The pilot program is set to start in February.

Rx Kids will provide no-strings-attached funds to pregnant people and new mothers in the City of Kalamazoo.

Now, it will get a $1.5 million boost from the city government, enough to support 200 families for a year.

The new funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which must be allocated before the start of 2025.

Expectant mothers who qualify will receive a $1,500 payment, along with $500 a month for the child’s first year.

The program is set to run for five years, and Rx Kids has said the first year is fully funded.

In a press release, the city said Rx Kids is fundraising to keep the program going beyond 2025.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.