Public safety officials suggest a fire at Loy Norrix High School was smaller than it seemed on video

A fire interrupted classes just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Kalamazoo’s Loy Norrix High School.

The district says there were no injuries, but a dramatic video shared on social media raised concerns.

In the video, a handful of people scatter as flames appear to climb up the wall in a closed room. The fire appears several feet wide and at one point the flames are taller than the door.

The video was also shared among students who had been evacuated from the building.

In an email, Kalamazoo Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Coney said that a fire "was detected in the storage area of the B-Wing section of Loy Norrix High School."

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesman Zach Hamelton said the fire started in a trash can and a school employee put it out with a fire extinguisher before officers arrived on the scene. The cause is under investigation.

After inspecting the site, Hamelton said the fire marshal declared the building safe for students to continue classes. Classes resumed within an hour of the incident.

In an update on its Facebook page, KDPS said, "The fire was contained to a single room and extinguished by staff within three minutes. While the video and images circulating may make it appear more significant, it was not a large-scale fire."