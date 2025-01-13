State officials will test wells in Comstock Township for PFAS

State officials are testing wells in an area around a Wenke Greenhouses property in Comstock Township. That’s after tests revealed elevated levels of PFAS in the drinking water supply at the greenhouse.

MLive reported that migrant workers who live at the site and were using the water are now receiving bottled water.

Tests showed the average PFAS level was below the state limit, but high enough to warrant investigation.

Michigan’s PFAS Action Response Team will test roughly 70 wells near the greenhouse on North 30th street.

Officials said they’re looking for the source of the contamination.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.