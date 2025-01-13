© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State officials will test wells in Comstock Township for PFAS

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:51 PM EST
A satellite map has a large purple square drawn to show the area where testing will occur. A single orange dot sits in the middle of the square, marking the location of where the original tests that detected the PFAS.
Courtesy photo
/
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
A map posted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows the area where PFAS testing will take place.

Tests revealed elevated levels of a PFAS compound in the drinking water at a Wenke Greenhouses facility, prompting further testing in the area.

State officials are testing wells in an area around a Wenke Greenhouses property in Comstock Township. That’s after tests revealed elevated levels of PFAS in the drinking water supply at the greenhouse.

MLive reported that migrant workers who live at the site and were using the water are now receiving bottled water.

Tests showed the average PFAS level was below the state limit, but high enough to warrant investigation.

Michigan’s PFAS Action Response Team will test roughly 70 wells near the greenhouse on North 30th street.

Officials said they’re looking for the source of the contamination.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds