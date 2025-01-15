© 2025 WMUK
Marching, watching, drinking beer: Here's what Kalamazoo has brewing for Trump's inauguration

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:27 PM EST
Flags hang in place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, with a metal platform hanging in front of one of the flags. A large window bisects the two flags, showing a glimpse inside the Capitol Building.
Jon Elswick
/
AP
Flags hang in place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration in Washington.

From the partisan to the nonpartisan, the Kalamazoo area will be home to a few different events surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's second swearing-in.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Monday and the Kalamazoo area is set to mark the occasion in several ways.

Drinks and a Show

With a name like the Presidential Brewing Company, it's no surprise that this Portage restaurant will host an inauguration watch party. But owner Jake Lohse said all are welcome, no matter your stance on the incoming president.

He said he hopes attendees can put their beliefs aside and enjoy their presidentially-themed beers, like Sherbert Hoover.

“I found that beer is the great equalizer. It gives people a chance to set aside differences that can be as big as presidential opinions,” Lohse said.

He added that perhaps the event could play a small role in bridging the local political divide.

“I really hope that that's exactly what it does. That we would get people that sit on both sides of that table and can coexist and drink a beer together and realize that we actually have a lot more in common than we have dividing us.”

An edited image on President Donald Trump makes him appear to be drink a glass of wine with the Presidential Brewing Company's logo
Jake Lohse
/
The Presidential Brewing Company
The Presidential Brewing Company displays illustrations of each President, edited to show them enjoying drinks with their logo. This one features President-elect Trump, who in reality does not drink.

A non-partisan march and a celebration

The loosely affiliated protests known as the Women’s March first took place just one day after Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

This year they’ll take place on Saturday, just two days before Trump's inauguration.

They’re now called People’s Marches, with satellite events taking place all over the United States, and a few internationally.

One of these marches will take place in Kalamazoo at Bronson Park.

But local organizers say it’s not a partisan event. Instead they say it will focus on protecting women’s rights and those of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think that it's very important to focus on what we do have and what we can do rather than focusing on anger,” Event Coordinator Grace Barnett said.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo GOP will hold a celebratory watch party for members.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
