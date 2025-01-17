Get out of the cold: Open warming shelters in Branch, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties

The National Weather Service warns that extremely cold winter weather is coming to Michigan.

As temperatures start to fall on Sunday, at least six warming shelters will be open in Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Branch Counties for people who need to get out from the cold. But only half of the warming shelters listed below are open overnight.

Albion

The Albion District Library is open as a warming center during normal hours of operation.

Battle Creek

The warming shelter at Haven Rest Ministries in Battle Creek is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, all year long.

Coldwater

Coach Eby Youth and Family Center will open at 7 PM on Sunday and stay open until temperatures reach above single digits, that includes overnight sheltering.

Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission will also be open regular hours for overnight sheltering.

Portage

Portage Zhang Senior Center will be closed for Monday, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but will be available as a warming shelter during its regular hours of operation all other days.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is open from 10 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday and Thursday. Metro Van will be able to pick up 7 people up at the Ministry with Community parking lot at 10 am and return people to there at around 2 pm.

