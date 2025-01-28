Kalamazoo Township Board shelves proposals responding to President Trump's executive orders

The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to shelve two proposals Monday that aim to protect the community’s immigrant and LGBTQ+ residents.

Township Supervisor David Combs introduced the measures in response to recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump attacking birthright citizenship and redefining gender terms.

Township Resources

One proposed ordinance would require approval from either the township superintendent or the police chief before township resources can be used for or by immigration enforcement.

Combs said these rules wouldn’t stop immigration officials from conducting raids, but he said they are still important to implement.

“We cannot stop immigration enforcement from kicking down a door, unfortunately, or going into a school in Kalamazoo Township." Combs said.

“Relative to the overall issue here, it's a small piece. But it's also, I feel, our responsibility because it is what the township could do.”

In addition to the ordinance, Combs proposed that the township recognize the citizenship of all people born in the United States.

Conflicting Definitions

Two other measures supporting the LGBTQ+ community were also introduced by Combs.

One addressed conflicting definitions for gender used by the State of Michigan and the federal government.

Combs said the state recognizes a variety of gender identities and expressions under Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. Whereas the Trump Administration restricts gender to male and female.

Combs proposed measure would require Kalamazoo Township to defer to state law. He said this would prevent the township from forcing residents into a "false gender binary."

Combs' last resolution called for the township to update their non-discrimination ordinance to be more gender inclusive.

In a 5-1 decision, the board voted to remove all of Combs' resolutions from the agenda.

Combs was the only trustee who voted against removing the measures.

The other trustees said they needed more time for consideration and to hear from the community.

"I've just been feeling deep anguish ever since I saw this board packet," township clerk Lisa Mackie said. "I just ask that we move slowly on this and get all the facts."

Federal Retaliation

Adopting these proposals could land the township in hot water with the Department of Justice. The Justice Department has directed federal prosecutors to investigate state and local officials who interfere with President Trump's immigration agenda.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would consider cutting off federal funding to localities that don't comply.

But Combs said he's unconcerned by financial threats.

“My first priority is the wellbeing, protection, and basic human dignity of the people in the township. I feel that's my first job - to protect.”

Given the response from board members, Combs said he plans to go back to the drawing board and rework the proposals.

"We're not going to simply abdicate our responsibility as a board to protect and to serve the people in this township."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.