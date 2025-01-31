© 2025 WMUK
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Kalamazoo school, county health officials say

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 31, 2025 at 1:52 PM EST
A black and white microscopic photo shows bacteria floating about.
Janice Carr
/
CDC
An electron microscope image of Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which causes the disease tuberculosis.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department announced Friday that an individual at a KPS school had contracted Tuberculosis, an infectious respiratory disease.

A case of the infectious respiratory disease tuberculosis has been detected in Kalamazoo. That’s according to Kalamazoo County health officials.

In a press release published Friday, HCS confirmed that an individual at Kalamazoo Central High School had been diagnosed, but was now isolated to prevent further contamination.

Kalamazoo Public Schools will work with health officials to identify other individuals that may have also contracted the disease and provide in school testing, according to the statement.

“We send our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the individual diagnosed,” KPS Superintendent Darrin Slade said.

