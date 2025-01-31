Tuberculosis case confirmed at Kalamazoo school, county health officials say

A case of the infectious respiratory disease tuberculosis has been detected in Kalamazoo. That’s according to Kalamazoo County health officials.

In a press release published Friday, HCS confirmed that an individual at Kalamazoo Central High School had been diagnosed, but was now isolated to prevent further contamination.

Kalamazoo Public Schools will work with health officials to identify other individuals that may have also contracted the disease and provide in school testing, according to the statement.

“We send our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the individual diagnosed,” KPS Superintendent Darrin Slade said.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.