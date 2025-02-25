KPS high schoolers can still apply for free Metro bus passes

In 2019, all KPS high school students could ride Kalamazoo Metro Transit buses for free. Just over 4,000 bus passes were issued that year, but the program has since been cut back and is currently limited to 400 passes.

“We had a series of problems at our bus station specifically, that caused us to have to rethink how we did the program. And so, we reduced it and then we monitor the program," said Metro’s Director of Operations, Keshia Woodson-Sow.

She said disciplinary issues at the bus station prompted the cutback and that Metro has not had serious behavioral issues since enacting the changes.

Woodson-Sow said that working with community partners, like KYD Net, which helps students navigate the bus system, has helped.

“We've all worked together to change the way the program works over the last two years. [That] has made it much easier for us to, you know, get the information out there and get more students access to transportation in our community," she said.

The Youth Mobility Program prioritizes families with transportation needs, as well as students who participate after-school programs and sports, or who work. Woodson-Sow said students at different schools have different needs.

“At Loy Norrix, we have 30% of students who have the pass because of a family need. But then at the Kalamazoo Innovative Learning Program, that number is more like 68%. So, it varies per school for what the pass is being used for.”

According to Metro, about three-quarters of the passes have been issued this school year. Metro pass applications are available at each high school’s main office.

Last week, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved more funding for the Youth Mobility Project, at a cost of $60,000 per year for the next three years.