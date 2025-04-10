© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can't make it to the game? WMU to host Frozen Four watch party at ice arena

WMUK | By Marshall Nesbitt
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
WMU's Buster Bronco mascot interacts with fans at a hockey game
Courtesy Photo
/
Western Michigan University
WMU's Buster Bronco mascot interacts with fans at a hockey game

Update: Western Michigan defeated Denver 3-2 in double overtime Thursday. The Broncos will play for the national championship Saturday night.

Western Michigan University’s Alumni Association will host a watch party for WMU’s Hockey team Thursday.

The event will be held at the Lawson Ice Arena at 4pm.

Fans will watch as the Broncos take on the University of Denver in St. Louis, marking the first time WMU has played in the Frozen Four.

The Frozen Four or Semi-finals are when two games are played among the top four teams in the nation, with the winner of each game facing the other to win the title.
WMUK News
Marshall Nesbitt
See stories by Marshall Nesbitt