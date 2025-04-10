Can't make it to the game? WMU to host Frozen Four watch party at ice arena

Western Michigan University’s Alumni Association will host a watch party for WMU’s Hockey team Thursday.

The event will be held at the Lawson Ice Arena at 4pm.

Fans will watch as the Broncos take on the University of Denver in St. Louis, marking the first time WMU has played in the Frozen Four.

The Frozen Four or Semi-finals are when two games are played among the top four teams in the nation, with the winner of each game facing the other to win the title.