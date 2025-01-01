"Nothing but problems": Confronting the living conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments

Sewage on the floor. Mice in the cupboards. Water coming through the ceiling. With so many problems, how does Fox Ridge, a subsidized housing complex in Kalamazoo, keep passing inspections?



This is the first story in a new reporting collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.



In a three-part series, WMUK and NowKalamazoo investigate conditions that tenants at the complex have complained about for years, and that social workers and housing advocates have joined forces to protest.



Fox Ridge managers say they're doing everything they can to keep the buildings up, and inspectors say they are doing their jobs. Yet home visitors focused on child development say some units at Fox Ridge are in such poor condition, parents cannot let babies crawl on the floor. Some parents are afraid to let small children sleep alone because of mice and roaches.



In Part 1, we hear from tenants who describe their units as all but uninhabitable, and advocates who hope to finally force a change.



