'Wait Wait' for Oct. 23, 2021: Ron and Clint Howard play Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Ron and Clint Howard and panelists Maz Jobrani, Karen Chee and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Supply Chain Massacre; Vax Mix; Let's Not Get Physical

Panel Questions

iShammy

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about good news for fossil fuels, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Ron and Clint Howard on Mistletoe

Before they became Hollywood royalty, both Ron and Clint Howard spent time in Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show. So, we ask them three questions about a Maybe-Not-Berry: the poisonous mistletoe plant.

Panel Questions

A Devilish Name; A Second Chance for Wise Guys; Lush Life For Nemo

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Indigestible Brats; English Clubs Don't Bounce Back; and Stamps Make A Comeback.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

After the success of Squid Game, our panelists predict the side effects of getting three different vaccines.

