Employment Opportunities

Business Manager Associate

WMUK-FM seeks a Business Manager Associate to serve as the principal lead for all business operations, financial planning, payroll and office management for the Station group.

Overview

WMUK-FM is the Kalamazoo-based NPR affiliate for the West Michigan region: public radio from Western Michigan University. Situated halfway between Detroit and Chicago, our primary signal coverage area stretches across a large portion of southwest Michigan.

We're seeking candidates with a strong financial management background, with some experience in payroll, audit support and office management.

Our mission is to share knowledge, explore ideas and tell compelling stories that engage listeners and communities across Western Michigan and beyond. Our vision is to become the regional NPR station of choice for a growing community of public radio listeners and supporters.

Primary Duties

Assists in WMUK-FM budget planning and monitors organizational finances to ensure appropriate resource allocation, consistency and coherency according to WMU, CPB and grant requirements as required. Reports and researches significant deviations from approved budgets. Forecasts financial performance using projection and statistical methodologies.

Specializes and advises on development processes and workflow. Integrates development data and reporting for budget and audit. Provides back-up development support in gift processing, reconciliation and essential fundraising duties as needed and time-permitting.

Coordinates year-round tracking for WMUK's annual financial audit, as well as coordinating and advising General Manager on audit processes. As part of major audit project, prepares internal station financial data from prior fiscal year for review and integration by external accountants and auditors.

Handles all bookkeeping, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and disbursements for Station. Manages contract invoicing, vouches, and billing questions. Processes client billing for underwriting ad sales as well as all auxiliary business revenue for Station.

Oversees and administers payroll, human resources and office supply management functions for WMUK-FM to ensure compliance with university policies, procedures, applicable laws, regulations and contractual requirements. Occasional executive assistance to General Manager.

Monitors department, college or division finances to ensure appropriate resource allocation, consistency and coherency.

May train and provide direction to staff.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or higher in related field from an accredited institution.

Two years' relevant experience.

Budget management including fiscal analyses.

Desired Qualifications

Five to eight years' relevant experience in budgetary oversight, development, office management, finance or accounting.

Experience with maintaining and querying varied databases.

CRM database and web application management experience, and familiarity with radio traffic billing systems. Allegiance or Salesforce knowledge a plus.

Experience in financial analyses and report creation, and familiarity with public broadcasting finances and/or CPB audit processes.

Strong verbal, writing and analytical skills.

Able to positively communicate with diverse people, including station staff, donors, volunteers, public broadcast industry contacts, independent contractors and other University departments.

Reports to: Stephen Williams, General Manager, WMUK-FM

For complete description, minimum requirements and application procedures, visit our website at: http://www.wmujobs.org Only applications submitted through this site will be considered. Posting # 0605808. WMU is an AA/EO Employer. Minorities, women, veterans, individuals with disabilities and all other qualified individuals are encouraged to apply.