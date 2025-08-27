WMUK News Internship

WMUK-FM seeks qualified, enthusiastic candidates for a two-semester, 10-hour-per-week, paid News Internship in its Content department.

The internship begins at the start of the WMU fall semester, on August 27, 2025, and concludes April 30, 2026, at the close of the WMU spring semester.

Summary: The News Internship at WMUK-FM is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in radio news reporting.

Primary Duties:



Report 45-to-60-second "spot" news stories with occasional 3-5 minute "feature" assignments for WMUK's news channel, 102.1 FM

Interview sources in the field, when possible, and by phone or online when necessary

Take photos while on assignment

Compose web versions of spot and feature stories

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:



An understanding of basic journalistic principles

Strong writing, research and communication skills

Commitment to the "grunt work" of reporting, which includes researching story ideas; calling and emailing sources, often repeatedly; and working with an editor to revise scripts

Strong time management skills

An ability to operate computers, digital audio recorders, digital cameras and other electronic equipment when training is provided

Ability to meet deadlines as assigned.

Preferred qualifications:



Experience in a journalism environment

Coursework in journalism

Basic knowledge of photographic composition

Interest in public broadcasting

What You’ll Get:



Experience working at a professional broadcast media organization

A chance to learn research, communication and storytelling skills that will transfer to any journalism job

Knowledge of best practices in radio news reporting

Opportunities to generate relevant work in an exciting industry for your portfolio.

This position reports to WMUK's News Director, although the interns will also work closely with and may occasionally be supervised by other members of the station's news department.

Compensation: $15.00 per hour; no benefits

To apply: Fill out this Google Form by 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 23.

For more information please contact Sehvilla Mann, WMUK News Director, at sehvilla.mann@wmich.edu or 269-387-5717.

