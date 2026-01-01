WHO WE ARE

Coverage map for WMUK 102.1 FM and WKDS 89.9 FM.

WMUK-FM is a member-supported public radio service of Western Michigan University (WMU).

WMUK 102.1 FM is the NPR news station for West Michigan and Northern Indiana. Broadcasting at 50,000 watts, this station also provides award-winning local news and culture coverage – as well as national and international programming.

Classical WMUK broadcasts on 89.9 FM (WKDS-FM) in Kalamazoo and Portage, Michigan, and is simulcast on the HD-2 signal of 102.1 FM.

WMUK-FM is a charter member of NPR, and also offers programming from the BBC World Service, American Public Media (APM) and Public Radio International (PRI).

Learn more about WMUK and our history, and our staff.

TRANSPARENCY & OPEN RECORDS OVERVIEW

Per the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) rules for Community Service Grant recipients, WMUK offers the public the opportunity to better understand our governance, financial accountability and employment/hiring data. This information is outlined in the sections below.

You will also find on this page links to our online public file and Equal Employment Opportunity Reports, as required by the FCC.

FCC PUBLIC FILES AT WMUK

WMUK-FM operates both WMUK 102.1 FM and WKDS 89.9 FM. The FCC Public Files for both stations are available online. WMUK's General Manager, Stephen Williams, can assist you with any public file questions or concerns you may have (see 'Station Management Contact Info' section of Open Records for further contact information).

You can view our online public files at anytime by clicking the links below:

WMUK-FM: publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/wmuk

WKDS-FM: publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/wkds

GOVERNANCE

WMUK 102.1 FM and WKDS 89.9 FM are licensed to the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees (BOT), with shared management under WMUK. The Board of Trustees is the governing body of Western Michigan University. There are eight members of the board, who are appointed by the governor to eight (8) year terms. The current WMU Board of Trustees members are listed below:

Alan Turfe, Chair

Kelly K. Burris, Vice Chair

Lynn L. Chen-Zhang

Shelly Edgerton, Chair

Jon Hoadley

James L. Liggins Jr.

Lisa Williams

Kara Wood

The Board of Trustees meets regularly in open, public meetings, and also approves the budget for WMU. Most board meetings are generally held on the WMU campus or via public livestream, and all open BOT meetings begin at 11 am unless otherwise noted.

A schedule of board formal sessions may be obtained from the office of the Secretary to the Board. Minutes will be posted as they become available.

A full listening of all WMU Board of Trustees scheduled open meetings, including dates, times and locations – as well as additional board information, is located below:

Minutes for any BOT session specifically addressing station-related matters are also available for inspection, upon appointment, at WMUK-FM’s main administrative office during normal business hours (Mon-Fri, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm) in Friedmann Hall, on the WMU campus.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER:

Western Michigan University, WMUK's licensee, is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and complies with applicable federal and state laws and University policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds, in order to strengthen the diversity of our workforce.

WMUK provides notice of full-time employment openings as they occur to organizations within the community requesting them. If your organization wishes to be placed on our list of community groups to be notified you may make your request by e-mail to employment@wmuk.org or through a written request to WMUK-FM, Employment Opportunities, 1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49008-5351.

Below you will find the Equal Employment Opportunity report filed by WMUK-FM (including WMUK 102.1 FM and WKDS 89.9 FM as one Station Employment Unit), and made accessible to the public, as required by FCC rules and regulations.

COMMUNITY REPRESENTATION STATEMENT

WMUK-FM seeks a diverse workforce that reflects the communities it serves. Specifically, WMUK strives to create and foster a supportive environment in which all individuals can be successful and reach their full potential within the organization. Community representation also extends to our governance (Western Michigan University).

The Station’s Community Representation Statement covers how we strive to meet this goal annually. This replaces the previous annual Diversity Statement, per changes in Corporation for Public Broadcasting requirements for all Community Service Grant recipients.

You can view/download the Community Representation and/or Diversity Statements for the most recent fiscal years, below:



OPEN FINANCIAL RECORDS

WMUK-FM provides members of the public with the opportunity to view its most recent audited financial statements and annual financial report to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

In FY2024, WMUK’s funding principally derived from support from Western Michigan University, listener support, business underwriting, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), and other revenue sources. Expenditures were primarily concentrated in programming and production, as well as broadcasting, fundraising, underwriting, and management/general costs. (Note: Expenditure categories include related salaries and other wages.)

Credit WMUK-FM Station Operating Expenses, FY2024 (includes salaries).

Credit WMUK-FM Station Operating Revenues, FY2024.

CPB STATION ACTIVITIES SURVEY

WMUK-FM files on an annual basis its Station Activities Survey (SAS) with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The SAS is designed to compile information from public broadcasting stations regarding their operations, so that the Corporation “can advocate the interests of public broadcasting to Congress, the Federal Communications Commission and the American public; help stations and other public broadcasting organizations with planning and evaluation; study and anticipate industry-wide trends; and monitor the results of stations’ equal employment opportunities.”

WMUK posts its annual report, including Local Content and Service Report, as contained in our Station Activity Survey (SAS) on its content and services that serve local needs and an analysis about the reach and impact of the local services in the community.

STATION MANAGEMENT CONTACT INFO

WMUK-FM is administratively located under the WMU Provost’s Office. The General Manager is responsible for station operations and management of WMUK. You may contact WMUK’s senior management:

Stephen Williams, General Manager, 269.387.5719

Gordon Evans, Dir. of Content Operations & Audience Development, 269.387.5725

Martin Klemm, Chief Engineer, 269.387.5738

Kim Willis, Development Director, 269.387.5780

Additional contact information, including email addresses, may be found at our Contact Us page.

CPB TRANSPARENCY

WMUK provides members of the public with the opportunity to view the annual financial reports filed with CPB, annual audited statements filed with CPB, and other related documents on this website (see above sections).

Visitors may additionally request the opportunity to review any CPB-related public document, with prior appointment, at the main studio location:

WMUK-FM

Western Michigan University

1903 West Michigan Avenue

Kalamazoo, MI 49008-5351

Photocopies may be requested by members of the public at a reasonable cost to be determined by the Station. However, the Station will not disclose nor release any personal, confidential or financial information, other than that mandated by law or other regulations.

EDITORIAL CODE OF ETHICS

WMUK-FM is licensed to Western Michigan University, but our newsroom is editorially independent from our licensee. The Station's news content adheres to the following editorial code of ethics:

Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Code of Ethics

NPR Ethics Handbook