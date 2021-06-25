In October 2027, Michigan will be required to start paying for some SNAP benefits, costing the state up to $481 million.
A conversation with Sandy Davis, Katey Martinek and Elsa Halifax
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Around 2,000 dogs competed in the latest edition of the National Dog Show, a beloved Thanksgiving tradition hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC.
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As the fast-moving outbreak continues to spread in eastern Congo, fighting between rebels and the army is disrupting efforts to contain the spread of the disease.
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Leader Kim Jong Un reportedly visited facilities that produce nuclear ingredients and called for building more nuclear weapons to cope with threats from the U.S. and South Korea.
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New Orleans Chef Alon Shaya's new cookbook shares stories of resilience from World War II, centered around food.
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The Michigan Attorney General is warning residents to be on the lookout for scams this holiday season.
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When the more than $600 million settlement fund was set up by the state of Michigan and others in 2020, the bulk of the money was earmarked for the youngest victims of the Flint water crisis.
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Some Michigan workers' advocates are hoping to pass a “right to sit” law in the state. The policy would require employers to give workers a reasonable chance to sit.