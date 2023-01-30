Local Music

-
An interview with music director Andrew Koehler
The Connecting Chords Festival continues with music from 14th-century Italy
The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II is the next program by the 90-piece Kalamazoo Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Tom Evans. It's a free…
Before a Jan 29 recital of works for brass quintet, Western Brass Quintet horn player Lin Foulk Baird and tubist Jacob Cameron sat down to talk about how…
Charts by jazz greats Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Thad Jones, and Paquito D'Rivera all have a place on tonight's concert by the Western Michigan…
David Shifrin, Peter Wiley, and Anna Polonsky all bring rich and joyful backgrounds in classical music to their music-making. Taking time out of a…
Cindy Hunter, director of music at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, and organist Michael Montgomery join Cara Lieurance to announce the upcoming…
The 39th annual Chinese New Year Gala will be held at 7 pm on Saturday, January 25 at Chenery Auditorium, say organizers Li Jin and John Vos of the…
Pierre Van Der Westhuizen, executive director of the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, joins Cara Lieurance to open the 2020 festival brochure and discuss the…
The Twin Cities-based choral group Border CrosSing, founded by Dr. Ahmed Anzaldua, a graduate of Western Michigan University, will offer a free community…
Mike Marchak and Madeline Cimini of the Kalamazoo Film Society join Cara Lieurance to share their reactions to the Academy Award nominations, and preview…
"Theatre is not dead!" is Gordon Bolar's emphatic answer to the question posed by Paul Simon in the Simon & Garfunkle song, "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and…