The city is extending the program through April at least.
Kalamazoo Schools will keep their mask mandate for students and staff through the end of the school year. They are one of the few in the region to do so.
A Kalamazoo-area woman who says her ex-boyfriend trafficked her for years will speak at an event Tuesday evening hosted by the Kalamazoo-Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.
The Michigan Court of Appeals has reinstated four charges of election fraud against Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins. The attorney general’s office…
Western Michigan University’s president on Thursday told the school’s trustees that he’s taking steps to listen more to members of the campus community.…
Some Michigan prison workers are now able to return to work sooner after getting COVID-19.Ten state prisons are operating under contingency plans because…
In a politically charged decision, the Kalamazoo County board has picked a new Interim Director to step in when the current administrator steps down in…
An increase in COVID infection rates prompted over a thousand people to sign a petition at Western Michigan University calling for a return to online…
A petition to raise Michigan’s minimum wage will likely move another step toward signature-gathering. Its summary language is scheduled for consideration…
(MPRN-Lansing) COVID-19 is canceling votes and meetings this week in the Michigan House of Representatives. House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Monday that…
A group of Democratic state lawmakers is planning to introduce new firearm safety legislation.Sponsors say the bills would create safe gun storage…
This is WMUK’s “Why’s That?” answering your questions about life in Southwest Michigan. I’m Sehvilla Mann, and you’re not.If you watched Saturday Night…