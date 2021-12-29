Contestant Amy Schneider makes 'Jeopardy!' history

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Amy Schneider made "Jeopardy!" history in yesterday's episode. She won for the 20th time, tying Julia Collins for the record of most wins by a woman. Schneider honored Collins by wearing a dark blue sweater much like the one Collins wore on her 20th win in 2014. It's not Schneider's first time making history on the show. She also recently became the first trans contestant to qualify for "Jeopardy!'s" Tournament of Champions. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.