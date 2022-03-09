Money's impact on elections and free speech

How has the Supreme Court's 2010 decision in favor of Citizens United changed the political fundraising landscape and impacted elections?

That will be the subject of the next Free Speech Café, sponsored by Western Michigan University's We Talk Tuesday March 15th at 11am. Public Media Network will stream the discussion. A recording will be available later for viewing and listening.

WMUK Content Director Gordon Evans will moderate the conversation with Rodericka Applewhaite, senior communications advisor for the Michigan Democratic Party, and Republican political strategist Jason Cabel Roe.

Find more details about the event on Tuesday March 15th.

A campus viewing party is planned for 11 a.m. in Room 1024 of the Lee Honors College. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Rodericka Applewhaite

Rodericka Applewhaite grew up in Georgia and is a political research and communications professional who has worked on several federal and statewide Democratic campaigns.

Jason Cabel Roe

For nearly 30 years, Western Michigan University graduate Jason Roe has worked as a political and communications strategist. He’s nationally recognized for his work in campaigns and government advising candidates for President, Congress, Governor, and state and local office, as well as free market interests and political parties.

Western Michigan University We Talk

The purpose of We Talk is to foster a campus culture of responsible and respectful civic, social, political and policy engagement. We seek to raise awareness about free speech protections and promote the value of respecting viewpoint diversity as part of the academic setting and learning environment.

We Talk '22 is designed to build upon We Talk programming held in 2021 and will focus on building our skill sets and providing academic tools for having difficult conversations.

We Talk program development is guided by the principles and practices of the Heterodox Academy, which is focused on improving the quality of research and education in universities by increasing open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement.


