© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support WMUK with a phone call to 844-387-1021

Fans are pumped for the first round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament

By A Martínez,
Tom Goldman
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT

With COVID-19 rules lifted, fans will be back in the stands for the games. New name, image and likeness rules will allow student athletes to profit from breakout performances.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman