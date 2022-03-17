Support WMUK with a phone call to 844-387-1021
Fans are pumped for the first round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT
With COVID-19 rules lifted, fans will be back in the stands for the games. New name, image and likeness rules will allow student athletes to profit from breakout performances.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.