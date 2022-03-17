© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support WMUK with a phone call to 844-387-1021

News brief: weapons For Ukraine, Germany's military, school violence research

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT

President Biden approves another huge weapons package for Ukraine. Germany is building what's expected to become Europe's largest military. New research examines school violence.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel