'Wait Wait' for March 26, 2022: With Not My Job guest Dan Snow

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Dan Snow and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Luke Burbank and Roxanne Roberts.

Who's Bill This Time

Confirmation Conflagration; Lotta Cabbage For Lettuce; and America's Waterloo

Diamonds Are For Dipping

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a business making a strong pivot, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask historian Dan Snow about Lollapalooza

Dan Snow is a historian and television presenter who was part of the expedition that uncovered Shackleton's lost ship Endurance. So, naturally, we ask him about something we uncovered: the last listed acts at this year's Lollapalooza.

The Parent Trap App; The Metaverse Curse; and Silent Partner For Sale

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Dessert Tricks; Super Seagull Soakers; and How to Hang with Orangutans.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the most ridiculous question asked of the next Supreme Court nominee.

