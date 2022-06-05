© 2022 WMUK
WMUK.org is experiencing technical difficulties with our online streams. We are working with our vendor to resolve this as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Politics chat: Jan. 6 findings; gun legislation; Oz and Fetterman on PA ballot

By Scott Detrow
Published June 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack begin hearings in prime time this week; negotiations over gun legislation continue; PA's Democratic senate candidate has medical news.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
