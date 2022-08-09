Concert preview: The Callisto Quartet at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck

What makes Romantic era music Romantic era music? Cellist Hannah Moses of the Callisto Quartet says some things that make it distinct from Haydn's era are an increase in complexity and more mood changes within a movement. She’ll be part of the final concerts of the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Aug 11 and Friday, Aug 12 at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club. The Callisto Quartet, which won the gold medal at the 2018 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, will bring a program of Haydn and Mendelssohn to the festival, and CMFS co-director Drew Le will join them for a performance of Dvorak’s Piano Quintet in A, Op. 81 for the finale.

Cellist Hannah Moses spoke to Cara Lieurance about recent changes in the lineup of the quartet, and how the classical world pipeline helped them find two violinists that would fit well in replacing original members. The group’s pandemic activities included a deep dive into all six quartets by Bela Bartok.

